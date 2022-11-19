Chennai resident serves as flag-bearer for India at event related to New York marathon 

November 19, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

To run in this year’s edition of NYC marathon, Narayanan Parthasarathy ran last year’s edition virtually, weaving into and out of the rooms at his house

Mylapore resident Narayanan Parthasarathy is on a twin high: Not only did he run the TCS New York City Marathon on November 6, but was also the flag-bearer for India at the Parade of Nations, the event that precedes the NYC marathon by two days.

It may be recalled that in these pages, we wrote about the extreme trouble he put himself — and his family members — to be on the flight to the NYC marathon 2022.

It was in November 2021, when he had to run the New York City marathon virtually to be able to participate in the next year’s edition.

He covered the distance of the marathon by running into and out of the rooms in his house.

Having made it to the NYC marathon with single-minded dedication, being chosen to be the falg-bearer was clearly the icing on the cake for him.

“People have to know there is a Parade of Nations two days before the TCS New York City Marathon. It happened at Central Park, New York City, on November 4. It is like curtain raiser for the run and many countries participated in it. We need to spread awareness about an event like this before the run and ask more Indians to be present to spread marathon running as an endurance sport,” says Narayanan.

On the experience of completing the marathon, Narayanan says: “It was a very tough run with unusual New York City weather at 23 degrees Celsius, a lot of inclines and bridges and 50,000 plus runners all around you. Finished the marathon in 5.07.28 hours.”

