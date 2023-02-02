HamberMenu
Chennai resident returns from trip to find over 25 kg of silver stolen, police form teams to investigate

The Vadapalani resident had gone with his family to Bengaluru towards the end of December, leaving the apartment keys with his domestic help, police said

February 02, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadapalani police have formed teams to apprehend persons involved in the theft of over 25 kilograms of silver articles, from an apartment in Vadapalani. 

Police said Anand, residing in a multi-storey apartment on Arcot Road, had gone away with his family to attend a family function in Bengaluru on December 23. He had handed over the keys to his apartment to his domestic help.

After returning from Bengaluru on Wednesday, he was shocked to find over 25 kg of silver articles stolen. He filed a complaint in the Vadapalani police station, and a case has been registered.

