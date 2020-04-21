Chennai resident feeds over 100 stray dogs in her area every day, throughout lockdown

Radhika Kasturirangan’s day begins and ends similarly-- among the many animals she looks after and cares for.

For this Gandhi Nagar resident, the lockdown has meant that she has more stray dogs to feed. “I’ve been regularly feeding around 60 stray dogs in and around Gandhinagar. Now, with the lockdown, there are at least 30 to 40 dogs additionally that I ensure are fed every day in the evening,” she said.

Her day begins early at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) where she is a coordinator. “There are several animals in the shelter and we have animals being brought in for injuries as well as birth control surgeries through the day. This has been continuing through the last one month as well,” Ms. Radhika explained.

After spending her morning and afternoon at the shelter, she sets off in the evening at around 5 on her two-wheeler with a bucket of food. “The dogs now know the sound of my two-wheeler and often come running to greet me. There is no one on the streets in the evenings and I take adequate precautions by wearing a mask and gloves,” she added. The additional dogs she says, might have wandered in from near the Besant Nagar beach and the Velankanni church in search of food as public places which used to be packed with crowds are now empty.

Feeding nearly 100 stray dogs takes her over three hours every evening. “The food is prepared and kept in buckets which I leave at home. I come back to take the buckets as the food gets over since I can’t transport everything at once on my two-wheeler.” The food which is distributed, is prepared by her with the help of the staff at the BMAD shelter.

Ms. Radhika said that residents could pitch in, in their own areas by feeding even a couple of dogs right outside their gate. “People don’t need to travel far to look for them and food can just be left outside on the footpath if residents notice strays in the area. It is important however to do this at the same time every day since dogs will get used to a routine and wait for food then,” she added.