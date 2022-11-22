Chennai resident electrocuted at apartment under construction

November 22, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old resident of Avadi was found dead with his face burnt, at a new apartment complex, on Sunday.  The Avadi police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Trending

  1. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
  2. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  3. Three persons killed as goods train rams into a railway station in Odisha
  4. No more Air Suvidha form for international arrivals from November 22
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Netherlands squad and schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official of the Avadi station said Paalpandi, a resident of Gowripettai, was working at a Central government office. He had come to inspect his flat that was under construction at J.B. Estate, and was found to have been electrocuted while he was speaking on his mobile phone, which was plugged in for charging. His face was completely burnt, the police official added.

Further investigations are on.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US