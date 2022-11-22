Chennai resident electrocuted at apartment under construction

November 22, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - CHENNAI

A 50-year-old resident of Avadi was found dead with his face burnt, at a new apartment complex, on Sunday. The Avadi police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police official of the Avadi station said Paalpandi, a resident of Gowripettai, was working at a Central government office. He had come to inspect his flat that was under construction at J.B. Estate, and was found to have been electrocuted while he was speaking on his mobile phone, which was plugged in for charging. His face was completely burnt, the police official added.

Further investigations are on.