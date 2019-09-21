Chennai reservoirs receive inflows equivalent to 10 days’ supply

City reservoirs that have remained bone dry for more than four months have now received inflows equivalent to 10 days of Chennai’s water supply following the heavy downpour on Thursday. However, there has been a dip in inflows since Friday morning, as rain has reduced over catchment areas.

According to officials of the Water Resources Department, the total storage of the four lakes climbed from a mere 15 million cubic feet on Thursday morning to 273 mcft on Friday, due to heavy rainfall.

The reservoirs at Red Hills and Cholavaram received up to 600 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of floodwater and this dipped by half on Friday morning.

The Poondi reservoir benefited the most, as it also received inflow from waterways upstream, as far as Andhra Pradesh, through the Kosasthalaiyar river. The inflow into the lake dipped from 3,500 cusecs to 2,242 cusecs on Friday.

Most tanks are now nearly 40% full in Tiruvallur district, that recorded the highest volume of thundershowers on Thursday morning, officials said. Nine tanks have reached capacity.

“The rain spell has started bringing inflows. But we need more rain to sustain the inflow and increase the storage,” said an official.

The dry bed of the Kosasthalaiyar river too has a flow of 4,000 cusecs now. It has a capacity to carry about 60,000 cusecs.

Rainfall to continue

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast that rainfall activity will continue over the coastal areas. It may be heavy in one or two places of the 14 districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Ariyalur, till Sunday.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said: “We are expecting another cyclonic circulation to form around September 23. This will increase rainfall across the State. There are chances of very heavy rainfall over the coastal districts and parts of south Tamil Nadu till Tuesday.”

Chennai is expected to receive moderate rain in some areas during the weekend, and record a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.