Chennai reservoirs get good inflow after recent heavy rain, storage goes up

June 20, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The record rainfall on Sunday and Monday has not just altered temperature levels for Chennai but also boosted declining storage in major reservoirs on the outskirts that quench the city’s thirst.

For the second consecutive day, Chembarambakkam reservoir received considerable inflows and with its storage going up by 211 million cubic feet. The waterbody’s storage was 69.41% of its capacity on Tuesday compared to 63% on Sunday.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the reservoir and its catchment areas recorded heavy rain, bringing in good inflow. It has received nearly 2,300 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of rainwater as inflow in two days apart from water transferred from Poondi reservoir. Further rise in water level depends on the rain in the catchment areas.

Four other reservoirs, including Red Hills, received minimal inflows.

Scattered rain forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rain in north Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Thereafter, there may be a slight reduction in rain through the week.

The cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, which is off Andhra Pradesh coast now, will influence wet weather for few more days in parts of TN.

On Tuesday, the temperature remained below normal or close to normal across the State. Palayamkottai recorded the highest day temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius in the State on Tuesday. Chennai experienced pleasant weather with Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 32.1 degrees Celsius and 32.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Light rain occurred in some places, including Kodaikanal (3 cm), Tiruttani, Vellore and Udhagamandalam (1 cm) till 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Chennai’s Meenambakkam and M.R.C. Nagar received light rain.

The maximum temperature on Chennai may hover around 34-35 degrees Celsius and light to moderate rain in some areas on Wednesday.