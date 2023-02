February 06, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was no fresh case of COVID-19 in Chennai on Monday. Four persons, including a passenger who returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the infection in the State. There was one case each in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi and Kanniyakumari. Four persons were discharged after treatment. The number of active cases in the State was 30. Of this, Chennai has eight active cases. A total of 3,924 samples were tested in the State.