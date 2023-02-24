HamberMenu
Chennai reports nil COVID-19 cases

February 24, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 13 persons, including one who returned from Bahrain, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. There were no fresh cases in Chennai, while Coimbatore had three cases and Krishnagiri and Salem had two cases each. There was one case each in Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Theni and Tiruvarur. Eight persons were discharged after treatment. The State has a total of 68 active cases, including 11 in Coimbatore and 10 in Chennai. A total of 4,051 samples were tested.

