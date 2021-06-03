Chennai registers 70% reduction in COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI



Chennai has registered a 70% reduction in COVID-19 positive cases, 20 days after the highest peak of cases was reported in the city.

The test positivity rate in the 15 zones of the city has reduced from 22.7% during May 11-May 17 to 10.1% during the week of May 25-May 31. This, despite the number of tests remaining at around 2.08 lakh every week for the past four weeks in May.

According to data compiled by the Chennai Corporation, the number of COVID-19 positive cases daily has decreased from 7,564 on May 12 to 2,217 on June 2.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner Alby John Varghese said the week-on-week comparison shows a sharp decline in positive cases in the past couple of weeks in the city. The city has registered a 47% decrease in the number of cases when compared to the previous week. In the period of May 25-May 31, the city reported 21,133 COVID-19 positive cases. The number of cases during the previous week, May 18-May 24, was 40,012.

The city registered 47,596 cases, the highest in a week during the pandemic, in the period of May 11-May 17. The number of cases during May 4-May 10 was 47,060.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases started rising in the first week of March. The number of cases during March 2 - March 8 was 1,488, increasing to 1,959 the next week March 9-15 and 2,982 cases during March 16- 22. The city had been registering a rise in cases until May 12. The week-on-week growth rate of cases in the city was as high as 67% from March 22 to March 30.

The civic body started increasing the number of residents tested from 77,219 during the week of March 2-March 8 to 1.84 lakh in the week of April 27- May 3. The positivity rate increased from 1.9% in the week of March 2-8 to 20.8% in the week of April 27 - May 3.

On Thursday, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi launched 15 vehicles to transport persons with disabilities for the COVID-19 vaccination. The Commissioner also conducted a meeting with officials to take initiatives to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in markets such as Koyambedu.