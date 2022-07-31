Chennai regional round of The Hindu BusinessLine Celebration Quiz held

July 31, 2022 22:46 IST

Finalists will compete against each other in the finals to be held in September

Preetham Upadhya of Barclays on Sunday emerged as the winner of the Chennai regional round of The Hindu BusinessLine Celebration Quiz 2022 with 53 points. Jayakanthan R. of TCS, with 39 points, came in second place and Ramesh Natarajan, Freshworks, placed third with 30 points.

Arun Kandikonda of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Kartik Ramadas of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited and Swagato Mukherjee, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, were the other finalists of the Chennai regional round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hindu BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan welcomed the participants and audience in the presence of R. Vishwesvaran, general manager, Union Bank of India. The quiz master for the event was Ajay Poonia.

The online preliminary rounds were held from July 11 to 22 to shortlist the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi and witnessed more than 6,000 participants. This is the 19 th edition of the Cerebration Quiz, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships.

The Cerebration Quiz 20222 is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from India’s top-notch B-schools. Quiz enthusiasts can log in to witness the top six battle it out by visiting: https://bit.ly/BLQCHN.

The finalists of the six regional rounds will compete against each other in the grand finale to be held in September. Winners will take home prize money worth ₹1.5 lakh, with the first prize being ₹75,000, the second prize ₹50,000 and third prize ₹25,000.

The event is being sponsored by: title sponsor – Union Bank of India; powered by – ManageEngine; writing instrument partner – Parker; and associate partner – Greyon Cosmetics.