Chennai

Chennai regional round of BusinessLine quiz on July 31

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 28, 2022 21:44 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:44 IST

Six participants are set to battle it out for a berth in the final round of the 19th edition of the BusinessLine quiz. The regional Chennai round competition Cerebration Quiz 2022 organised for business professionals, corporate executives and students of business schools, will be held on July 31 at 11 a.m. 

The preliminary online Cerebration Quiz 2022 was held from July 11 to 22 for shortlisting six participants each for the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, out of 6,000 participants. 

The six participants to battle out in the Chennai regional round includes R. Jayakanthan (TCS), Preetham Upadhya (Barclays), Ramesh Natarajan (Freshworks), Arun Kandikonda (BPCL), Kartik Ramadas (Cholamandalam Investment and Finance) and Swagato Mukherjee (Great Lakes Institute of Management). 

Quiz enthusiasts can log in to witness the Chennai regional round by visiting https://bit.ly/BLQCHN or scanning the QR Code

