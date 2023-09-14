Chennai regional passport officer urges more students to join civil services

September 14, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Chennai

Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan called upon the students to join the civil services to make any changes in administration.

Delivering the Prof. K.S. Hegde Memorial Endowment lecture, organised by the Alumni Association, College of Engineering Guindy (CEG) in Anna University on Thursday, he told students that only by joining the system could they bring about changes and not by standing outside and finding fault with red tapism or corruption in a government mechanism.

An alumni of the CEG, he said a large number of students from the college were in civil services. Talking on the theme of the impact of digitalisation on the passport department and global experience of an Indian diplomat, he highlighted the improvisations brought in the delivery of passport to citizens with the opening of the Passport Seva Kendras.

Making a power point presentation, he showed the efficacy of the passport delivery system using technology and addressing efficiently the public grievances through social media and other digital mediums. “When there are States where getting an appointment for passport application takes several days, in Chennai, a system has been effectively put in place where passport appointments could be got in a day or two,” he said.

He also described the minimum time taken in completing the application process, moving of files and completion of police verification procedures for passports to be delivered to the applicants within a week.

Sharing his work experiences in Portugal and Brazil, Mr. Koventhan said the high point in his career was successful evacuation of more than 800 persons stranded during COVID-19 lockdown through the Vande Bharat mission. Suganthi, Dean of CEG, also spoke on the occasion.