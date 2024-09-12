Chennai regional passport office advances all appointments scheduled on September 17

Chennai Regional Passport Office has advanced all appointments from September 17 to September 16 owing to Milad-un-Nabi.

A press release said, in accordance with the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee, Chennai’s order no. PAG(A&E)/Wel.Cell/CGEWCC/2024-25 dated September 10, the public holiday in observance of Milad-un-Nabi/ID-E-Milad will be observed on September 17 (Tuesday) instead of September 16. All appointments on September 17 would be preponed to September 16. Those applicants who got confirmed appointments for September 17 will be intimated via SMS regarding their appointments. Passport Seva Kendras, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under RPO, Chennai and Main office, Rayala Towers, Fourth floor, Anna Salai, Chennai shall remain closed on September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the release said.

