ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai regional passport office advances all appointments scheduled on September 17

Published - September 12, 2024 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Applicants who got confirmed appointments for September 17 will be intimated via SMS regarding their appointments | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Chennai Regional Passport Office has advanced all appointments from September 17 to September 16 owing to Milad-un-Nabi.

A press release said, in accordance with the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee, Chennai’s order no. PAG(A&E)/Wel.Cell/CGEWCC/2024-25 dated September 10, the public holiday in observance of Milad-un-Nabi/ID-E-Milad will be observed on September 17 (Tuesday) instead of September 16. All appointments on September 17 would be preponed to September 16. Those applicants who got confirmed appointments for September 17 will be intimated via SMS regarding their appointments. Passport Seva Kendras, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under RPO, Chennai and Main office, Rayala Towers, Fourth floor, Anna Salai, Chennai shall remain closed on September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US