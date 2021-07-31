Chennai region records pass percentage of 99.77

Happy moment: Students

CHENNAI

31 July 2021 01:33 IST

City schools say results of Class XII students are on expected lines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of Class XII students on Friday. The Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu, recorded a pass percentage of 99.77%.

A total of 42,469 students had registered to appear for the exams in the State.

Board exams this year were cancelled owing to the pandemic, and the final results were calculated giving 30% weightage to Class X board exam marks, 30% weightage to Class XI annual exam marks and 40% to marks scored in practical exams and internal assessments through the academic year for Class XII. Schools remained shut in Tamil Nadu for a large part of the academic year and reopened briefly only for two months .

For many Chennai schools, the results were along expected lines and students were satisfied.

Revathy Parameswaran, principal, P.S. Senior Secondary School, said several students had scored over 490 marks. “Students generally do better in Class XII board exams, when compared with their Class XII internal assessments and Class XI final exams, which were both considered. The fair assessment scheme, however, ensured that results were along expected lines,” she said.

“Many students have scored above 90%, and the results are as we expected, despite the pandemic disrupting the academic schedule,” said P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram. At SBOA School and Junior College, some students scored centums in mathematics, biology, computer science, economics and accountancy, said principal K. Manoharan.

Of the over 70,000 students in the country, 5.37% have scored above 95%.

“With a large number of State Board Class XII students having scored above 550 marks, indicating the probability of college admissions becoming hard for CBSE students, it is good that the results for them have been largely encouraging,” said C. Satish, director-general, ABS Group of Schools.

Newer schools that have had just a few batches take up boards said the marks of students poised to be toppers were not high since as part of the tabulation policy, marks of all students were moderated, taking into consideration the past performances of the school.