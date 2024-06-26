Chennai records the highest rainfall in June in two decades

While there are three more days left for the month to end, Chennai has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in June in the past two decades. Nungambakkam has so far received 22.5 cm of rain against its monthly average of 6 cm.

The previous high in June was 21 cm in 2023. But June 1996 recorded the all-time high of 70 cm, thanks to a cyclonic storm that crossed close to the city.

Meenambakkam has received 27.4 cm of rain this June against its monthly average of 7 cm. The weather station had received 41 cm in June 1996. Chennai may continue to experience evening thunderstorms in some areas till Friday. Officials of the India Meteorological Department said it could turn out to be one of the wettest June for Chennai in the past six decades.

June this year may finish as an above-normal month in the State in terms of rainfall. Most districts have recorded surplus rainfall. The State has registered an overall rainfall of 10.3 cm so far as against its monthly average of 4.5 cm.

Rainfall may continue in a few parts of the State till July 2, and this may help the day temperature stay closer to near normal over many parts. Heavy rain may lash parts of the Western Ghats districts on Thursday too.

Officials said weather systems over the region and convective thunderstorms during the southwest monsoon led to the excess rainfall, so far in June. The convergence of strong westerlies also triggered rainfall in the Western Ghats region this week.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the southwest monsoon, which is active over Kerala, had also influenced the heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats districts. On Wednesday too, places like Valparai and Coimbatore; Lower Kothaiyar in Kanniyakumari; and Kanniyakumari district received 3 cm, 5 cm, and 2 cm of rain respectively between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.