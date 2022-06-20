Chennai records highest rainfall for a single day in June in 10 years

Thunderstorms lashed several parts of the city on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

West Tambaram records 13 cm rain, IMD predicts widespread rain on June 21

Chennai received its first spell of thunderstorms for the southwest monsoon on Sunday, leading to waterlogging in many roads in the city resulting in good inflow into major reservoirs. This was the highest amount of rainfall recorded on a single day in June this decade.

Nungambakkam received 8 cm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday. On a single day, the city had recorded more rainfall than its monthly quota of 5.6 cm. The overnight heavy rain surpassed the previous record of 5.3 cm on June 8, 2016. The city recorded 35 cm of rain on June 14, 1996.

On Monday, several other weather stations in and around the city recorded a downpour. West Tambaram clocked the highest amount of 13 cm in the State followed by Taramani and Korattur with 11 cm. Chennai airport registered 9 cm of rainfall.

Thunderstorms lashed many parts of the city on Monday evening. The heavy spell of rain had brought down the maximum temperature below normal to 34.9 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and 35.5 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam.

Widespread rain likely

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the fairly widespread rainfall covering many places with light to moderate rain may continue on Tuesday. One or two places in 16 districts, including Theni, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvallur, are likely to get heavy rain.

Chennai is likely to receive scattered thunderstorms in some areas on Tuesday. Rainfall intensity over the State may decrease gradually from Wednesday.

Officials said a trough running up to south coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower level of atmosphere and strengthening of westerly winds had pushed the thunderstorms up to the coastal parts. Many north interior parts too would experience thunderstorm activity.

The overnight rains had brought in heavy inflows into Chembarambakkam reservoir and raised its storage to 95%. The one in Red Hills is fast filling up.