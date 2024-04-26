GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chennai records highest power demand of 4,335 MW

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city witnessed its highest power demand of 4,335 mega watt (MW) on Wednesday. It is almost one-fifth of the State’s demand.

The power managers have been taking all the steps required to maintain uninterrupted power supply. 

A senior official of Tangedco said that normally, the city’s power demand breaches 4,000 MW by April. On Wednesday, it stood at 4,335 MW.

On June 16 last year, the peak demand recorded in the city was 4,300 MW.

Power demand in the State

Earlier, on April 18 this year, the highest power demand in the State was recorded at 20,341 MW. The State had also witnessed the highest power consumption of 448.21 million units (MUs).

Last year, the power demand in the State was registered at 19,387 MW, and the peak power consumption was 424 MUs. 

Low voltage

Meanwhile, in the southern suburbs of Tambaram, Guduvancheri, and Urapakkam, residents complained of low voltage. Tangedco officials said it was due to snags encountered in the distribution transformers, and added that measures are being taken for the maintenance of uninterrupted power supply. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.