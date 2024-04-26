Chennai records highest power demand of 4,335 MW

April 26, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The city witnessed its highest power demand of 4,335 mega watt (MW) on Wednesday. It is almost one-fifth of the State’s demand.

The power managers have been taking all the steps required to maintain uninterrupted power supply.

A senior official of Tangedco said that normally, the city’s power demand breaches 4,000 MW by April. On Wednesday, it stood at 4,335 MW.

On June 16 last year, the peak demand recorded in the city was 4,300 MW.

Power demand in the State

Earlier, on April 18 this year, the highest power demand in the State was recorded at 20,341 MW. The State had also witnessed the highest power consumption of 448.21 million units (MUs).

Last year, the power demand in the State was registered at 19,387 MW, and the peak power consumption was 424 MUs.

Low voltage

Meanwhile, in the southern suburbs of Tambaram, Guduvancheri, and Urapakkam, residents complained of low voltage. Tangedco officials said it was due to snags encountered in the distribution transformers, and added that measures are being taken for the maintenance of uninterrupted power supply.