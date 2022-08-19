Chennai records fewer than 100 fresh COVID-19 cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 19, 2022 21:09 IST

Across the State, 639 people tested positive for the infection.

Chennai’s daily COVID-19 case count fell below 100 on Friday. The city logged 98 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 7,86,392.

Across the State, 639 people tested positive for the infection, including 87 in Coimbatore, 50 in Chengalpattu, 45 in Erode, 42 in Salem and 31 in Krishnagiri.

The State has reported 35,62,092 COVID-19 cases so far. As many as 810 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,17,830.

There were 6,229 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the State. Chennai had 2,479 active cases, followed by Coimbatore (633) and Chengalpattu (371).

A total of 24,871 samples were tested on Friday. This took the total number of samples tested so far to 6,86,42,042.

