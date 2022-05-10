Chennai receives its first widespread summer showers

Several areas in city received good spell of showers

Chennai experienced its first widespread showers on Tuesday this summer under the influence of Cyclone Asani.

The May cyclone brought much-needed respite from simmering heat, particularly in many parts of north Tamil Nadu. The outer cloud bands of the weather system triggered thunderstorms over many districts and kept the day temperature in control.

After many sultry days, several areas in the city received good spell of showers and experienced a monsoon-like day. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded nearly 1 cm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Both the weather stations received another 1 cm of rainfall till 10.15 a.m.

Other places like Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district (5 cm), Lalgudi in Tiruchi district and Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram district (4 cm) and Virinjipuram in Vellore district recorded 3 cm of rain till early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani' that lay centered over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha. Then, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday night.

Officials noted that Chennai and suburbs may have to brace for soaring mercury levels later in the week. Once the weather system dissipates, an increase in day temperature is likely over the State as strong land breeze would return.

In his social media post, weather blogger R. Pradeep John noted that Chennai gets May showers from a cyclone once in six years. Previously, Chennai received 20.8 cm in 2016 when cyclone Roanu was in action.

The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain till Wednesday and day temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius.