Chennai receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in some parts of the city

07 November 2021 11:44 IST

1 / 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin inspecting flooded areas at Valluvar Nagar, Villivakkam in Chennai on Sunday, November 7, 2021. ▲ A view of the inundated Marina beach due to heavy downpour in Chennai since November 6 night. In the last nine days, recurrent rainfall had occurred in some parts and some isolated places got heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the Meteorological Department said. ▲ Boat is being used rescuing people from Giriappa Salai in T Nagar due to storm water inundation on November 7, 2021. ▲ A woman cycles through a flooded GP road. Chennai Metro Rail services continue without any disruptions. ▲ Flooded street in front of Ripon building. The State Government, as part of precautionary measures, has proposed to open the flood gates of Chembarambakkam lake located in Kancheepuram district ▲ The inundated Giriappa road in T. Nagar due to heavy downpour. Warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes. ▲ Water being pumped out at GP road. Chennai residents can reach out to the Chennai Corporation at 1913 for all grievances and for flood-related issues, they can call 04425619206/04425619207/04425619208. ▲ Submerged Raja Muthiah Salai near Ripon Building. Chennai Corporation has opened 169 relief centres for flooded areas. ▲ Rain water enters a house at Kolavizhi Amman Street, Palavakkam, ECR. Several areas in Chennai have already been facing heavy waterlogging and this may increase further if the rains continue. ▲ Stagnated rain water in Kannikapuram, K.K. Nagar. Much of the rain occurred post November 6 midnight. ▲ Corporation conservancy worker clearing stagnated water at General Letters Road. Since 2015 this was the highest amount of rainfall the city had received in a 24-hour period. ▲ Water logged Poonamallee High Road during the heavy rain in Chennai on November 7. Nungambakkam has received the maximum rainfall of 21.5 cm and Chennai airport 11.3 cm at the end of a 24-hour period. ▲

Rains lashed Chennai city relentlessly since November 6 night and are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for November 7 as well. Since the 2015 floods, this is the highest volume of rainfall the city has received in a 24-hour period, say experts.