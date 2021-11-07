Chennai receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in some parts of the city

1/10

The inundated Marina beach due to heavy downpour in Chennai on the morning of November 7.In the last nine days, recurrent rainfall had occurred in some parts and some isolated places got heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, the Meteorological Department said. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

A woman cycles through a flooded GP road.Chennai Metro Rail services continue without any disruptions Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Flooded street infront of Rippon building.The State government as part of precautionary measures, has proposed to open the flood gates of Chembarambakkam lake located in Kancheepuram district Photo: R. Ragu

The inundated Giriappa road in T Nagar due to heavy downpour on the morning of November 7. Warning has been issued for those living in low lying areas to vacate their homes Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Water being pumped out at GP road.500 cusecs of water is set to be released at 1:30pm on Sunday, November 7. Photo: S.R. Raghunathan

Submerged RajaMuthiah Salsi near Ripon Building. Chennai Corporation has opened 169 relief centres for flooded areas. Photo: R. Ragu

Rain water inside a house at Kolavizhi Amman Street, Palavakkam, ECR. Villagers residing near along the canals through which the additional water is being released from Chembarambakkam lake, and Poondi Reservoir are alerted Photo: M. Karunakaran

Stagnated rain water in Kannikapuram, K.K. Nagar.Several areas in the city have already been facing heavy waterlogging and this may increase further if the rains continue Photo: M. Vedhan

Corporation conservancy worker clearing stagnated water at General Letters Road on November 7, 2021. Since 2015 this was the highest amount of rainfall the city had received in a 24-hour period. Photo: R. Ragu