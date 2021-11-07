Chennai

Chennai receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in some parts of the city

Chennai's iconic Marina beach is filled with storm water due to heavy rain on Wednesday due to Cyclone Nivar.

Cyclone Nivar in pictures | Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

A couple rides a motorcycle on a road in Vadapalani.

In pictures: Northeast monsoon announces its arrival to Chennai

Go fly a kite: Sudharsan Ravikumar is a wedding and travel photographer who tells stories of people and places. He used his Nikon Z6 with Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 to shot this picture in April. A quintessential Madras terrace portrait, is shows a group of boys talking while a kite soars in a scarlet sky.

Signs of life: Portraits of a city during lockdown

The Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market was packed with customers on April 25, Saturday, as people rushed to stock up essentials ahead of the 4-day-long lockdown.

In pictures | Markets in Tamil Nadu see huge crowds ahead of complete lockdown

A battered Rukmani Lakshmipathy Salai in Egmore.

Bad roads and bumpy rides in Chennai

Garbage and tree branches dumped on the pavement on Hall Road in Egmore leaving no space for pedestrians.

Pedestrians pushed off their rightful space

