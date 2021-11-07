Chennai receives heavy rainfall, waterlogging in some parts of the city
The rains that lashed the city relentlessly since Saturday night are likely to continue as thunderstorms are on the predictions for Sunday as well. Since the 2015 floods, this is the highest volume of rainfall that the city has received in a 24-hour period, experts said.
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Photo: R. Ragu
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Photo: S.R. Raghunathan
Photo: R. Ragu
Photo: M. Karunakaran
Photo: M. Vedhan
Photo: R. Ragu
