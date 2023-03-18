Chennai receives first spell of summer rain, a rarity in March

March 18, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai received its first spell of summer showers on Friday, considered a rarity in March, triggered by a trough. Hailstorms were reported in some parts of the city.

Traffic came to a standstill at many places in the city as rain lashed various areas since morning. Vehicles were unable to move freely on arterial roads like Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, GST Road and Anna Salai. Typical of thunderstorms, pockets of the city received intense rain. Showers started in west and central parts of the city and later lashed southern areas.

March is known to be a dry month as its monthly average rainfall is only 3.5 mm. However, weather stations like Villivakkam had already received 1 cm rainfall due to overnight showers, recorded as of 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Places such as Perunchani dam and Puthan dam in Kanniyakumari district received up to 6 cm rain each.

Coimbatore, Erode and Dharmapuri districts, too, received rain. S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a westerly trough running from southern parts of the State to Madhya Pradesh influenced rainfall along its path. Wind discontinuity at the lower level of atmosphere, a phenomenon where easterlies and westerlies converge, too contributed to the showers.

The radar had indicated development of deep thunderclouds for a height of 5-6 km at a small scale.

This has led to intense thunderstorms in some areas. Places like Mugalivakkam, Meenambakkam and Perungudi received up to 6 cm of rain; Alandur and Chembarambakkam 5 cm; Kodambakkam and Taramani 4 cm; Nungambakkam and Nandanam 2 cm. MRC Nagar, Puzhal, Madhavaram and Poonamallee received rain only in mm, as of 5.30 p.m. on Friday. Other weather stations like Kodaikanal (5 cm), Valparai and Uthagamandalam (1 cm) too recorded rain.

On March 22, 2008, Chenani received nearly 7 cm of rain but March 5, 1944, holds an all-time record of nearly 9 cm on a single day in March, according to the Meteorological Department.

Mr. Balachandran said the small thunderstorm cells had led to such variations in rainfall over different areas of the city on Friday.

While light to moderate rains at a few places over the State and Puducherry may continue till March 20, Chennai is likely to experience light to moderate rain in some areas till Sunday.

