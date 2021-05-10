Chennai receives 300 oxygen concentrators from abroad

CHENNAI

10 May 2021

At least 3,500 concentrators will be installed, says Greater Chennai Corporation

The city is set to get at least 3,500 oxygen concentrators from countries, such as Singapore and China, for COVID-19 management.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body had received 300 oxygen concentrators from Singapore through the State government. The civic body had received support from the State government to install oxygen beds in COVID-19 Care Centres too.

After taking charge on Sunday, Mr. Bedi directed Joint Commissioner (Health) Alby John Varghese and Regional Deputy Commissioner P. Akash to speed up the process of installation of oxygen beds.

Deputy commissioner P. Akash said 80 oxygen concentrators would be installed at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, 50 at the Stanley Medical College Hospital, 33 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 40 at the Meenakshi Engineering College, 50 at the King Institute, Guindy, and 40 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The Corporation would start shifting COVID-19 patients who are not very sick to the Trade Centre on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited the Trade Centre a few days ago.

More beds are expected to be made available for very sick patients in tertiary care centres after such patients are shifted to oxygen supported beds in Corporation facilities, such as the Chennai Trade Centre.

Senior officials led by Mr. Bedi visited areas such as Kodambakkam on Monday to inspect door-to-door surveillance by volunteers for COVID-19 management.

The officials also visited the Chennai Trade Centre to speed up the installation of 865 oxygen beds at the facility.

Migrant help desk

Mr. Stalin on Monday directed the Corporation to launch a help desk for migrant labourers who were stranded at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. “We have made arrangements for food and transportation of more than 500 migrant labourers,” said Deputy Commissioner (Works) Meghanatha Reddy .

Mr. Bedi also held a meeting with scientists from the National Institute of Epidemiology about strengthening various aspects of COVID-19 management in the city. The scientists will focus on various aspects of vaccination and treatment of residents in the city. At the meeting, scientists discussed ideas about strategies for management of second wave of COVID-19.

The Commissioner also visited COVID-19 Care Centres to inspect the facilities and supply of nutritious food for the patients.