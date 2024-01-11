Chennai ranked 199 among 446 cities in Swachh Survekshan

January 11, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation has been ranked 199 among 446 cities in the country in Swachh Survekshan.

According to officials of Chennai Corporation, the city has scored 4,313 out of 9,500 in the survey. The team visited the city to study various aspects, including sweeping in residential and commercial areas, spitting in public spaces, open urination, cleanliness of waterbodies, cleanliness of parks and schools. The team also assessed handling of hazardous waste, material recovery facilities and waste processing units.

The city has also been declared ODF++, which means that at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating or urinating in the open, all public toilets are functional and well maintained and entire faecal sludge is safely managed and treated, with no dumping of untreated sewage in drains, waterbodies.

The GCC has facilitated mapping of all toilets, QR code for feedback and improved mechanism for submitting complaints. The civic body has created awareness among school children to improve cleanliness. The students have been promoting source segregation in their neighbourhood.

Door-to-door collection of waste has been inadequate in the 200 wards of the city. Most of the wards have not achieved total door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste. Any city with 100% door-to-door collection will get a score of 300. However, many of the tourist places and monuments in the city were well maintained. Most of the parks were also maintained properly with support from residents’ associations.