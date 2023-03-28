HamberMenu
Chennai Ramakrishna Math’s 125th anniversary celebration concludes

March 28, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the event organised by Ramakirshna Math in Chennai.

Dignitaries at the event organised by Ramakirshna Math in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Ramakirshna Math in Chennai marked its 125 th anniversary with an yearlong celebration that began in March 2022. The valedictory function was held on March 25 and 26 and was attended by S. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor, Madras University; N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd., Sudha Sheshaiyan, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M.G.R. Medical University; Harini Verma, secretary, T. Nagar Sarada Vidyalaya; who delivered special addresses. Suprajnananda presented a report on the milestone achievements of the Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, over the past 125 years. Vishaka Hari rendered Harikatha on Sri Ramakrishna, Sri Sarada Devi and Swami Vivekananda. Special lectures were delivered for monks of the order who were in attendance. Gautamanandaji, vice-president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, and Raghunayakananda also spoke.

