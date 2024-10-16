Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said that if the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had constructed stormwater drains based on the recommendations of Chennai Flood Disaster Mitigation and Management Committee, headed by retired IAS officer V. Thiruppugazh, waterlogging could have been prevented in the city after Tuesday’s (October 15, 2024) rains.

In a statement, the PMK leader said residents of Chennai could heave a sigh of relief as the intensity of rainfall was lesser than expected on Tuesday night. The GCC also carried out extensive work in pumping out rainwater stagnated on main roads. As a result, the city returned to normalcy and traffic movement was restored in many areas.

However, waterlogging in inner roads and low-lying areas is yet to be cleared, said Dr. Ramadoss, who urged the State government and Chennai Corporation to take immediate measures to restore normalcy in those areas as well.

“Though the State government and the Chennai Corporation took steps in advance to drain out rainwater by deploying pumps in many areas, they failed to prevent waterlogging. If stormwater drains were constructed as recommended by the Thiruppugazh Committee report, waterlogging could have been prevented,” he said.

“The intensity of rainfall was lesser than expected in Chennai, this time. As the Northeast monsoon will continue for a couple of months, the rainfall intensity is expected to increase. By taking into account such situations, the State government and Chennai Corporation should expedite pending stormwater drain construction works and complete them on war-footing,” he said.