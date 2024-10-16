Chennai rains: Water has fully receded in GCC areas, says Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said floodwater has completely receded in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The water has not stagnated in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation. And that is the white paper,” he told reporters, countering AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement seeking a white paper on the measures taken by the DMK government to tackle the rains.

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed food and other relief material to sanitation workers and the general public in Chepauk constituency. He thanked citizens for their cooperation and lauded the coordination of officials of the Chennai Metro Rail and all other departments engaged in relief work.

“Relief work is underway in full swing and the necessary measures are in place if the city faces heavy rains again,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.