Chennai rains: Water has fully receded in GCC areas, says Udhayanidhi

The Deputy CM was countering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement, seeking a white paper on the measures taken by the DMK government to tackle the rains 

Published - October 16, 2024 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stain distributes food to sanitation workers and the general public in Chepauk, Chennai, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stain distributes food to sanitation workers and the general public in Chepauk, Chennai, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 | Photo Credit: X/@Udhaystalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said floodwater has completely receded in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) after the rains on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

“The water has not stagnated in areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation. And that is the white paper,” he told reporters, countering AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement seeking a white paper on the measures taken by the DMK government to tackle the rains.

Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

Mr. Udhayanidhi distributed food and other relief material to sanitation workers and the general public in Chepauk constituency. He thanked citizens for their cooperation and lauded the coordination of officials of the Chennai Metro Rail and all other departments engaged in relief work.

“Relief work is underway in full swing and the necessary measures are in place if the city faces heavy rains again,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

