Chennai Rains: Volunteers for the season

Bhuwaneshwari Nagar in Velachery did not witness an alarming level of water stagnation on October 15. In the past, even a downpour of that intensity would have made navigation through the neighbourhood a challenge. A group called Tamil Nadu Volunteers deserves some credit for this situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Active in the city for more than six years, this motley group — claimed to be numbering 10,000 members on paper — was registered in 2022. They play an active role in any relief and rescue operations. Reportedly, 79 NGOs are part of this group.

Their work started much before this monsoon. They helped Greater Chennai Corporation identify flood-prone areas. As a result, Bhuwaneshwari Nagar was in GCC’s list of areas that needed special focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We conducted surveys and shared a list of flood-prone areas with GCC and other district officials. The civic body responded by ensuring stormwater drains clear the rainwater efficiently. They also cleared plants and debris from waterbodies to allow the water to flow smoothly,” says Hari Krishnan N., chief coordinator of TN Volunteers.

The 826 volunteers who participated in the survey this year were divided into two groups: online and on-field. The on-field volunteers were assigned specific areas in each zones and received monitoring and guidance from the online volunteers. Requests for assistance were received through phone calls, and the online volunteers sent out a form that collected basic details such as the name, address and contact information of those in need.

TN Volunteers focusses its rescue efforts on five key groups: pregnant women, parents with infants, people with disabilities, senior citizens; and individuals requiring medical assistance. With volunteers stationed across Tamil Nadu, the team rescued 2,186 people in Chennai alone last year, says Hari Krishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are the official coordinators with GCC for the rescue of the homeless. If the rains are heavy we relocate the homeless to nearby camps. Chennai has 300 camps, with each zone equipped with kitchens to provide meals. We also care for elderly residents in homes in Perambur. We have a WhatsApp group for each district, and when an emergency arises, we get into action,” said Harikrishnan.

To encourage more youngsters to volunteer, this time GCC circulated a form to various colleges in Chennai, outlining different categories of volunteering opportunities, including medical assistance, cooks and assistants, general assistance, distribution or delivery support, centre administration support, graphic designers and call centre support. “Currently, around 13,000 students have registered and we are working with GCC to find ways to train and engage them. This effort demonstrates that when the government, volunteers and the public join hands it leads to success. Thanks to the Chief Minister M K Stalin and his government for encouraging people to volunteer,” says Harikrishnan.

Contact Harikrishnan at 9791126662 for assistance during emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on Pulicat

Preparing shrimp farmers for the monsoon is an exercise in itself. Iyaarkai Aran Social Welfare Trust has been working with the local communities in Pulicat (Palaverkadu) for a few years now, empowering them with skill training programmes through the year. During monsoon, they have the additional task of feeding these families as their livelihood is badly affected.

On October 15, members of the Trust, distributed food and essential supplies to residents in Pulicat, which consists of islets. “The Pulicat lake is and surrounding land get flooded during the rainy season. This area acts as a drainage basin, receiving overflow from the Arani, Kalangi and Swarnamukhi rivers during the monsoons,” says D. Egatcharam, founder of the Trust.

The inhabitants, who primarily rely on fishing and small-scale craft making for their livelihood, live in vulnerable conditions. Their homes, made from dried grass and mud, are severely impacted when rainwater seeps in through the roofs.

“Our team was on the ground distributing eggs, bread, milk, clothe and meals to the residents during the recent rains,” says Egatcharam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.