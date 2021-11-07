Chennai Rains | Traffic closed in three subways in city

Chennai

07 November 2021 14:33 IST

Three arterial roads where trees have fallen are barricaded for traffic movement.

The City Traffic police has announced diversion of traffic due to the flooding of three subways. The traffic police have also announced the diversion of traffic in EVK Sampath Salai due to water logging.

A senior official of City police said the heavy rain lashing from Saturday night has resulted in the flooding of subways. To avoid motorists from taking the flooded subways the three subways —Gengu Reddy, Duraisamy and Korattur, have been closed for traffic.

Three arterial roads where trees have fallen are barricaded for traffic movement. The Chitaranjan Salai,Thanikachalam Road and Kutcheri Road, are the roads on which trees have fallen and are disallowed for traffic.

Advertising

Advertising

Those vehicles proceeding on EVKS Salai towards Gandhi Irwin road are diverted towards Jeremiah Road.