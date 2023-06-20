Chennai Rains | T.N. Minister Sekarbabu inaugurates special medical camps in city

June 20, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A day after Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall in view of southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, inaugurated special medical camps that had been organised by the Public Health department of Chennai Corporation.

The Minister visited camps located at Makkaram Thottam and Pensioners Lane at Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone and a camp in Villivakkam Agathiyar Nagar in Anna Nagar zone.

Briefing media persons following his visits to the camps, Mr. Sekarbabu said the special medical camps were being conducted at 90 places, six in every zone, with health workers on duty should the public need them. As many as 15 Urban Community Health Centres and 140 Primary Health Centres are open and provide free treatment.

“Trees have fallen in 30 places only and they have been cleared quickly, restoring regular movement of vehicles. Only the Ganespuram tunnel was waterlogged and that has also been restored. Corporation staff are working round the clock and there is less water stagnation now than in 2021,” he said.

