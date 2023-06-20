ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Rains | T.N. Minister Sekarbabu inaugurates special medical camps in city

June 20, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The special medical camps are being conducted at 90 places — six in each of the 15 zones

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. SekarBabu visits the special medical camp conducted at Pulianthope, Chennai, on June 20, 2023, in the wake of heavy rains that lashed the city a day ago. Photo: Special Arrangement

A day after Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall in view of southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P.K. Sekarbabu, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, inaugurated special medical camps that had been organised by the Public Health department of Chennai Corporation.

The Minister visited camps located at Makkaram Thottam and Pensioners Lane at Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone and a camp in Villivakkam Agathiyar Nagar in Anna Nagar zone.

Briefing media persons following his visits to the camps, Mr. Sekarbabu said the special medical camps were being conducted at 90 places, six in every zone, with health workers on duty should the public need them. As many as 15 Urban Community Health Centres and 140 Primary Health Centres are open and provide free treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trees have fallen in 30 places only and they have been cleared quickly, restoring regular movement of vehicles. Only the Ganespuram tunnel was waterlogged and that has also been restored. Corporation staff are working round the clock and there is less water stagnation now than in 2021,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US