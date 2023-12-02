Chennai Rains | Teenager missing after he fell into overflowing canal

December 02, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Madhavaram conducting search operations for a 19-year-old who fell into the Buckingham Canal on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a young man named Santosh, housed at a private boy’s school in Kosapur village, went missing when he was with his friends near the Buckingham canal on Friday evening.

Immediately a team of police officials along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel drawn from Manali and Madhavaram started searching the canal. However, the search operation is being hampered by the huge outflow of water in the canal that was overflowing with the rainwater let out from the Puzhal lake.

A ‘man missing’ complaint has been filed by the Madhavaram police.