HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai Rains | Teenager missing after he fell into overflowing canal

Fire and Rescue Service personnel are searching for the 19-year-old, who fell into the Buckingham Canal on Friday, December 1, 2023

December 02, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Madhavaram conducting search operations for a 19-year-old who fell into the Buckingham Canal on Friday, December 1, 2023. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a young man named Santosh, housed at a private boy’s school in Kosapur village, went missing when he was with his friends near the Buckingham canal on Friday evening.

Immediately a team of police officials along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel drawn from Manali and Madhavaram started searching the canal. However, the search operation is being hampered by the huge outflow of water in the canal that was overflowing with the rainwater let out from the Puzhal lake. 

A ‘man missing’ complaint has been filed by the Madhavaram police.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains / Monsoon / flood / rivers

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.