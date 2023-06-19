Several localities in Chennai experience power shutdowns following heavy rains

June 19, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai experienced power shutdowns in several parts, ranging from one hour to more than four hours from early morning on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The heavy overnight rains, combined with thunder that lashed the city from Sunday night onwards forced the local officials of Tangedco to switch off power supply in some areas even while the tripping of feeders caused in transformers and pillar boxes also resulted in power blackouts.

Also Read : In Frames | Chennai rains

Several areas in the city including T. Nagar, Velachery, Kilpauk, Nungambakkam, Madipakkam and Taramani, faced power cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In T. Nagar section a technical snag at the Usman Road power station resulted in power disruptions for more than three hours in localities of Habibullah Road and North Usman Road. Power supply has not been restored from midnight onwards in the Kilpauk area, allege residents.

In Taramani and Velachery power cuts were experienced by the residents from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. after the tripping of a feeder line due to heavy winds.

In some areas of south Chennai, including Saligramam, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, and Valasaravakkam, electricity officials managed to maintain power supply despite stagnation of rain water .

A senior official of Tangedco said in some cases local officials, to avoid any electrocution caused by stagnation of water, have shut down power. Also, the tripping of feeders was the main reason for power disruption, and once the rain stops this would be rectified, and power supply resumed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.