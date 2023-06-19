ADVERTISEMENT

Several localities in Chennai experience power shutdowns following heavy rains

June 19, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

A number of neighbourhoods had power cuts ranging from between one and four hours; Tangedco officials say tripping of feeders have led to most problems, and power supply will be restored once the rain stops

R Srikanth

Heavy rains lashed Chennai through the night and continued well into the morning of Monday, June 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Karunakaran M

Chennai experienced power shutdowns in several parts, ranging from one hour to more than four hours from early morning on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The heavy overnight rains, combined with thunder that lashed the city from Sunday night onwards forced the local officials of Tangedco to switch off power supply in some areas even while the tripping of feeders caused in transformers and pillar boxes also resulted in power blackouts.

Also Read : In Frames | Chennai rains

ALSO READ
Flights diverted, delayed due to heavy rains in Chennai

Several areas in the city including T. Nagar, Velachery, Kilpauk, Nungambakkam, Madipakkam and Taramani, faced power cuts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In T. Nagar section a technical snag at the Usman Road power station resulted in power disruptions for more than three hours in localities of Habibullah Road and North Usman Road. Power supply has not been restored from midnight onwards in the Kilpauk area, allege residents.

In Taramani and Velachery power cuts were experienced by the residents from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. after the tripping of a feeder line due to heavy winds.

In some areas of south Chennai, including Saligramam, Virugambakkam, Vadapalani, and Valasaravakkam, electricity officials managed to maintain power supply despite stagnation of rain water .

A senior official of Tangedco said in some cases local officials, to avoid any electrocution caused by stagnation of water, have shut down power. Also, the tripping of feeders was the main reason for power disruption, and once the rain stops this would be rectified, and power supply resumed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US