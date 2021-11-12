Chennai Rains: Semmencherry Police station temporarily shifted to new location

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 16:14 IST

The existing building began leaking during the heavy rains the city received

Semmencherry Police Station in Chennai has been shifted to a new temporary location, as the existing building is leaky and has become weak due to the heavy rains.

This is second police station in the city to be shifted to a temporary location this week. On Monday, the Adambakkam police station was temporarily shifted to a new location, following waterlogging at the existing station premises.

The Semmencherry police station was functioning at its own building in Sholinganallur on Rajiv Gandhi Salai. It has been extending its services to over 2 lakh residents. A senior police officer said, “The existing building is leaky and weak. It became unusable as rain water was entering the premises. Hence, we shifted our station to a new location temporarily on the advice of superior officers.”

Now, the police station is functioning on the first floor of a building located just opposite Mohammed Sathak College on Sholinganallur-Medavakkam Main Road.