ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai rains: Power supply being maintained in major parts of the city

Published - October 15, 2024 11:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

In the wake of heavy rains predicted for two days (October 15, 16) the officials of Tangedco has been maintaining power supply in major parts of Chennai city except in a few parts which are prone for flooding. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of Tangedco said at present power supply was being maintained in almost all parts of the city despite heavy rains lashing from Tuesday morning. No power supply was disrupted on Monday night when rains poured in the city. 

However the senior electricity official said local officials have been advised to shutdown power supply based on the situation of flooding. 

S. Tamilselvan, a resident of Durai street in Tondiarpet, said power supply had been disrupted for more than one hour. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present power supply has been disrupted in a few parts of T. Nagar, Chetpet, Tondiarpet, Madipakkam and parts of Perambur, due to flooding alert. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US