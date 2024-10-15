GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai rains: Power supply being maintained in major parts of the city

Published - October 15, 2024 11:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

In the wake of heavy rains predicted for two days (October 15, 16) the officials of Tangedco has been maintaining power supply in major parts of Chennai city except in a few parts which are prone for flooding. 

A senior official of Tangedco said at present power supply was being maintained in almost all parts of the city despite heavy rains lashing from Tuesday morning. No power supply was disrupted on Monday night when rains poured in the city. 

However the senior electricity official said local officials have been advised to shutdown power supply based on the situation of flooding. 

S. Tamilselvan, a resident of Durai street in Tondiarpet, said power supply had been disrupted for more than one hour. 

At present power supply has been disrupted in a few parts of T. Nagar, Chetpet, Tondiarpet, Madipakkam and parts of Perambur, due to flooding alert. 

October 15, 2024

