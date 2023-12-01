Chennai Rains | Police rescue family of three from overflowing Adyar river

December 01, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police officials of the Mangadu station safely rescued a family of three persons who would have been washed away, along with their vehicle, by the Adyar River, near Tharaipakkam on the night of Thursday, November 30, 2023.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said three members of a family comprising M. Mohammed Rabeek, his wife Rizwan and their 10-year-old daughter, were residents of Hasthinapuram, and were returning in their car after visiting a family member in Moulivakkam.

At around 10.15 p.m., when the family was proceeding on Tharaipakkam Road along the Adyar river, their vehicle was caught in the overflow of water flowing from the Chembarambakkam reservoir into the river. The family was shouting for help, when a motorist proceeding on the road heard them, and immediately informed a patrol team comprising of police personnel Santosh Kumar and Manikandan, who in turn called their colleagues Loganathan, Manikandan and Venkat. The five police personnel, using a rope , safely rescued the three persons from the river.

The police officials later put the family into an autorickshaw and sent them home.

