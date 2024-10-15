ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai rains | Police personnel take up relief and rescue in several areas

Published - October 15, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspects the control centres and disaster response teams and gave a series of instructions to be followed during rescue work

The Hindu Bureau

City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspecting a control room at Royapettah on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Police officers and personnel of the Greater Chennai Police were on the field doing rescue and relief work in several parts of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspected the control centres and disaster response teams and gave a series of instructions to be followed during rescue work. He told them to render quick and effective service to the public.

G. Subbulakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Koyambedu, helped Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials clear a block in the storm-water drain on E-Road near the Koyambedu market. ”We are going around and doing rescue and relief work. We are also extending help to the needy and people who were marooned by floods,” she said.

P. Sundaravadivel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, who inspected dewatering works, asked GCC staff to expedite the work. Police personnel were seen engaging in relief work on the roads in Adyar, Adambakkam, and Velacherry. They also rescued senior citizens who were marooned in their homes. Traffic police personnel rescued an elderly woman in Valasaravakkam and law and order police rescued another woman in Washermenpet area. They were given alternative shelter and food. Similarly, police personnel removed fallen trees at several places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US