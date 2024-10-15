GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai rains | Police personnel take up relief and rescue in several areas

City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspects the control centres and disaster response teams and gave a series of instructions to be followed during rescue work

Published - October 15, 2024 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspecting a control room at Royapettah on Tuesday.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Police officers and personnel of the Greater Chennai Police were on the field doing rescue and relief work in several parts of the city.

City Police Commissioner A. Arun inspected the control centres and disaster response teams and gave a series of instructions to be followed during rescue work. He told them to render quick and effective service to the public.

G. Subbulakshmi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Koyambedu, helped Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials clear a block in the storm-water drain on E-Road near the Koyambedu market. ”We are going around and doing rescue and relief work. We are also extending help to the needy and people who were marooned by floods,” she said.

P. Sundaravadivel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar, who inspected dewatering works, asked GCC staff to expedite the work. Police personnel were seen engaging in relief work on the roads in Adyar, Adambakkam, and Velacherry. They also rescued senior citizens who were marooned in their homes. Traffic police personnel rescued an elderly woman in Valasaravakkam and law and order police rescued another woman in Washermenpet area. They were given alternative shelter and food. Similarly, police personnel removed fallen trees at several places.

Published - October 15, 2024 09:32 pm IST

