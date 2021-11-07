Chennai rains | Parts of north and central Chennai faced power cuts for several hours

The precautionary measure was taken to avoid any incidents of electrocution

Heavy rains which lashed the city resulted in power cuts in several parts of north and central Chennai. The power supply was disrupted mainly due to flooding of streets forcing the electricity department to go for power shutdown as part of precautionary measures.

Several areas, which were stagnating with rainwater in Tondiarpet, Pulianthope, Brickiln Road, Kodungaiyur, Kolathur, Nungambakkam, Mambalam, T. Nagar, and West Mambalam, experienced power shutdowns ranging from one hour to more than six hours.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) said the power supply was disrupted in several parts of north Chennai and T. Nagar in the morning hours when heavy rains lashed and the streets were flooded. The power supply was stopped to prevent any untoward incidents of electrocution from happening in the flood-affected areas.

The official said that in central parts of the city, electricity was shut down in substations of Usman Road, DMS, Mambalam, Pulianthope. The Ambattur division covering Korattur, Padi, Menambedu, and Anna Nagar was hit with power cuts.

R. Amudha, a resident of Lake View Road, said electricity supply was stopped in their locality at around 7 a.m. and was restored only by 3 p.m. resulting in severe hardships to carry out the household chores.

In north Chennai, the power went off in Jawahar Nagar, Cooks Road, Otteri, parts of Demellows Road, Purasawalkam, KKD Nagar, Tondiarpet, BV Colony, and Pudupet. The power supply, which was stopped from 5 a.m., was slowly restored in phases ranging from two to three hours.

The heavy rains also caused power disruptions in parts of Nungambakkam, TTK Road, Thirumalai Pillai Road, Habibullah Road, Giri road, and Nungambakkam High road.

However, in south Chennai, except in parts of Velachery and Madipakkam, the power supply was not disrupted even in the heavy rains.

S. Raghavan, a resident of Ram Nagar in Velachery, said the power supply was stopped after rainwater overflowing from the Velachery canal started flooding the streets in the locality.

