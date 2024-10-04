The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special officers to monitor monsoon, flood prevention, and relief accessibility in each of the 15 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a government order (G.O.) dated September 24, issued by the Public (Special B) department, the IAS officers would be responsible for coordinating stormwater drain work and relief measures with the Chennai Corporation.

The order, which follows a previous directive dated December 15, 2023, mandates that these officers identify vulnerable areas and ensure general preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will deploy resources, engage with communities, and implement mitigation strategies to handle potential challenges. They are allowed to use government-issued staff vehicles for zone-visiting purposes, the G.O. stated.

Additionally, they are tasked with ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, communication, sanitation, and medical preparedness, including the availability of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Among the officers appointed are Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Housing Board G.S. Sameeran for Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department Director P. Kumaravel Pandian for Manali Zone (II), Child Welfare and Special Services Department Director Johnny Tom Varghese for Royapuram Zone (V), Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd Executive Director Shreya P. Singh for Anna Nagar Zone (VIII), and State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) Managing Director K. Senthil Raj for Adyar Zone (XIII).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.