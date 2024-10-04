ADVERTISEMENT

Northeast monsoon preparedness: IAS officers appointed in Chennai Corporation’s 15 zones

Updated - October 04, 2024 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A G.O. mandates that these special officers identify vulnerable areas and ensure general preparedness

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of rains in Chennai | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special officers to monitor monsoon, flood prevention, and relief accessibility in each of the 15 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a government order (G.O.) dated September 24, issued by the Public (Special B) department, the IAS officers would be responsible for coordinating stormwater drain work and relief measures with the Chennai Corporation.

The order, which follows a previous directive dated December 15, 2023, mandates that these officers identify vulnerable areas and ensure general preparedness.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will deploy resources, engage with communities, and implement mitigation strategies to handle potential challenges. They are allowed to use government-issued staff vehicles for zone-visiting purposes, the G.O. stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Additionally, they are tasked with ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, communication, sanitation, and medical preparedness, including the availability of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Among the officers appointed are Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Housing Board G.S. Sameeran for Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department Director P. Kumaravel Pandian for Manali Zone (II), Child Welfare and Special Services Department Director Johnny Tom Varghese for Royapuram Zone (V), Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd Executive Director Shreya P. Singh for Anna Nagar Zone (VIII), and State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) Managing Director K. Senthil Raj for Adyar Zone (XIII).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US