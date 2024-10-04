GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Northeast monsoon preparedness: IAS officers appointed in Chennai Corporation’s 15 zones

A G.O. mandates that these special officers identify vulnerable areas and ensure general preparedness

Updated - October 04, 2024 02:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of rains in Chennai

File photo of rains in Chennai | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed special officers to monitor monsoon, flood prevention, and relief accessibility in each of the 15 Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to a government order (G.O.) dated September 24, issued by the Public (Special B) department, the IAS officers would be responsible for coordinating stormwater drain work and relief measures with the Chennai Corporation.

The order, which follows a previous directive dated December 15, 2023, mandates that these officers identify vulnerable areas and ensure general preparedness.

They will deploy resources, engage with communities, and implement mitigation strategies to handle potential challenges. They are allowed to use government-issued staff vehicles for zone-visiting purposes, the G.O. stated.

Additionally, they are tasked with ensuring the smooth flow of traffic, communication, sanitation, and medical preparedness, including the availability of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Among the officers appointed are Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Housing Board G.S. Sameeran for Thiruvottiyur Zone (I), Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department Director P. Kumaravel Pandian for Manali Zone (II), Child Welfare and Special Services Department Director Johnny Tom Varghese for Royapuram Zone (V), Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Ltd Executive Director Shreya P. Singh for Anna Nagar Zone (VIII), and State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOT) Managing Director K. Senthil Raj for Adyar Zone (XIII).

Published - October 04, 2024 02:51 pm IST

