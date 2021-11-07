Chennai rains | Metro Rail services continue without disruptions

CHENNAI

07 November 2021 15:25 IST

CMRL has plans to have flood gates in the entry/exit of underground stations to ensure water doesn’t enter the station

Chennai Metro Rail services have been running as per schedule with a train available every ten minutes. Trains are monitored by a team of people from the Operation Control Centre throughout the day. Sources said, though many areas are flooded, they have been taking precautionary measures in both elevated and underground stations to ensure services continue without any disruptions.

To monitor the water levels, staff have been deployed at underground stations. Sources said, they have kept 4-5 pumps in position in each of the underground stations to remove the water from tracks and tunnels whenever there is flooding. Also, there are plans to have flood gates in the entry/exit of underground stations to ensure water doesn’t enter the station.

In four locations — Wimco Nagar, Alandur, Koyambedu and Toll Gate — the wind speed is continuously monitored. In the past, Chennai Metro Rail has said, if the wind speed is about 70 kmph, then the train speed will be brought down but should it cross 90 kmph, then services will be suspended.

Advertising

Advertising