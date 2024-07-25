GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT-M to check drains, waterbodies, manholes for silt, waste, sewage

Updated - July 25, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 01:09 am IST - Chennai

R. Aishwaryaa
Greater Chennai Corporation clearing garbage from a canal in Perambur. Photo: Special Arrangement

Greater Chennai Corporation clearing garbage from a canal in Perambur. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) will be conducting a trial analysis of certain water bodies, stormwater drains, and the spaces between manholes to inspect for accumulated silt, wastes, and sewage over several years, according to sources in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

According to an official: “Roughly 80% of SWDs carry sewage and so do many water bodies. This is a legacy issue that has built up in the past four to five decades. This must be assessed with the CMWSSB. It happens due to the absence of sewer lines, and when trenches are cut illegally to let out the sewage water into the SWDs.”

He said, “Moreover, silt deposit between manholes is also an issue. Cleaning along the depth of manholes is done. But between these manholes - roughly two to five-metre gap - there seems to be no instrument to clean them laterally. Hence, the deposit remains there. So, IIT-M has been roped in to analyse heaps of such deposits this week.” Further information and results will be known after the trials, he stated.

This development comes after complaints of water hyacinth, debris and plastic waste piling up in many areas across the city. In Madipakkam under the Perungudi Zone (XIV), locals noted that one of the micro canals that linked to the Pallikaranai Marshland was filled with uncleared single-use plastic bags, vegetable boxes and water hyacinth. Local authorities of Ward 188, under which a complaint was registered, said the issue comes under the neighbouring Ward 187 and that the matter will be looked into as soon as possible.

Similar complaints regarding clogging canals and stormwater drains were noted on Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road, Virugambakkam Canal near Tamilar Veethi of Padmanabha Nagar in Arumbakkam, near Ennore-Manali express road and Venu Street in Alandur.

The Corporation mentioned that hyacinth and garbage were cleared in Thiruvalluvar Street in Kodungaiyur, Pulianthope, Ayanavaram and Perambur.

