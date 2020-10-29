Chennai rains: Heavy rainfall in parts of the city, more showers predicted

29 October 2020 08:59 IST

Many neighbourhoods experience waterlogging.

Parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Thursday morning, with predictions of more showers in the next four days.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority wrote on Twitter that Chennai and adjoining areas of Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts are likely to see heavy rainfall early in the day.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Virudhunagar districts, along with thunderstorms. The showers are associated with a cyclonic circulation in the Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast, as per the India Metorological Department. It has predicted moderate thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy falls over south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the TN SDMA had predicted heavy rain in Tirunelveli, Thenkasi and Virudhunagar districts, and light to moderate rain in south Tamil Nadu and at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area