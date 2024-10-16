Chennai rains: GCC tests drones to deliver essentials

Chennai

To reach out to people stranded due to the floods during the northeast monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted a trial using a drone to deliver essential supplies to residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The drones can distribute essential items like milk, bread, and medicines to areas inaccessible by boat due to waterlogging. Three drones — Garuda, Kothari, and Draco — capable of carrying a payload of 5-10 kg and flying up to 2 km at a height of 40 m, are being tested for this purpose, according to a press release.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, K.N. Nehru, visited the Rippon Building complex on Wednesday to inspect a pilot project on drone delivery.

