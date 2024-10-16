ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:45 am IST - CHENNAI

People residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps, and the Chennai Corporation is providing them with food and all other assistance, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said

The Hindu Bureau

A Chennai Corporation worker distributes food at Pudupet in Chennai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In light of the floods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said food would be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Also read | Rains update: Highlights on October 16, 2024

Free food would be provided in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones and other areas, he said, in a social media post.

The monsoon-related relief work is going on in full swing, Mr. Stalin said, adding that people residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. The Chennai Corporation is providing them with food and all other assistance, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US