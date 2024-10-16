Chennai rains: Food to be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17

In light of the floods in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said food would be provided free of cost at Amma Canteens on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) and Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Free food would be provided in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones and other areas, he said, in a social media post.

The monsoon-related relief work is going on in full swing, Mr. Stalin said, adding that people residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. The Chennai Corporation is providing them with food and all other assistance, he said.