Chennai rains | Fewer buses, but public transport continues to function

Despite the heavy rains on Friday morning, bus and train services have been operated without delays, officials said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 11:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Commuter population has been lower than usual due to the rains, MTC officials said | Photo Credit: R Ragu

ADVERTISEMENT

Buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were operated as usual but in a reduced manner with only 2,400 buses being plied on the roads against the normal services of 3,150 buses.

A senior official of the MTC said that due to the heavy rain the commuter population has been lower compared to regular days in view of the heavy rains and so the number of buses has been reduced. The frequency of operations would be increased during the day.

However, suburban train services witnessed heavy rushes with the Chennai division of the Southern Railway operating the train services on all four sections without any delay.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now the rains have not caused any flooding of tracks which has helped in normal train operations,” a senior official said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
rains

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app